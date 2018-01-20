$100,000 bond set for jury tampering charge

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby.

Armando Frias, 37 of Weatherford, was charged with jury tampering. A court date is scheduled for Frias on Feb. 15 at 1:15 p.m., with a $100,000 bond.

Jacob Maujer, 22 of Oklahoma City, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to maintain insurance or security. A court date is scheduled for Maujer on Feb. 15 at 1:15 p.m., with a $25,000 bond.

Johnny Ornelas, 27 of Altus, was charged with violating a protective order. A court date is scheduled for Ornelas on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m., with a $25,000 bond.

Alicia Pyle, 25 of Altus, was arrested on a motion to revoke for a charge of unlawful possession of a credit card in 2015. A court date is scheduled for Pyle on Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m., with an $800 cash bond.

Marcus Castanon, 18 of Altus, pleaded guilty to a petit larceny charge. Castanon was given 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served and charged a $100 fine and court costs.

Initial appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

For those defendants who bond out of jail, court hearings are held at the Jackson County Courthouse on the third floor.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. Main St. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.