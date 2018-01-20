SWTC introduces STEM program to 345 rural elementary students

Students from area rural elementary schools learned to make slime, build a catapult, play a bingo game focusing on career opportunities and other hands-on activities as part of a special program to introduce them to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, programs this week at Southwest Technology Center.

SWTC wants to illustrate the fun and intrigue involved in STEM programs so that when they are older, they may want to consider taking classes at the center, says Jill Owenby, marketing and communications director for the center.

She said that because many students don’t have science classes until high school, they don’t realize how much fun science and engineering can be.

By having the 345 students link arms in small classes to illustrate how molecules linked to each other can eventually turn Borax, water and glue into slime material, it might just ignite a passion for science in some students while it might gross out others.

But they also learned about upcoming career opportunities that they could focus on while attending classes at the center for free while getting credits in high school. The idea promotes the center’s class offerings while exposing them to a variety of classes that peak their interest in science at a younger age.

A mobile science lab also allowed students to play at multiple stations that illustrated different aspects of STEM subjects. One had robots Sumo wrestling while another used bicycle gears to draw patterns. One exhibit used a wind tunnel that encouraged students to alter paper cups to see how alterations affected their flight patterns in the tunnel.

Owenby said that while the students are having fun with science and engineering, they might discover an inner passion that directs them to take advantage of the center’s programs in their high school years.

