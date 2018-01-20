Development committee discusses recreational grant, retail opportunities

Grants, upcoming economic development projects and military relations were the topics at the monthly meeting of the Altus Area/Southwest Economic Development Corporation.

A contract with Keith Weber of Civicus Group, a consulting firm, was renewed for the 2018 calendar year.

Weber told the committee he would never have thought that his firm would help find money for animal reproductive rights for Altus, but working with the Altus Animal Welfare Association, he was able to help them find a grant from PetSmart for spay and neuter services for $32,000.

While the committee had a good laugh, Weber said it is one of the things that economic development does that most people don’t know about, but should.

Weber also spoke about the public meeting scheduled for Thursday night about a proposed recreational trail connecting Altus Air Force Base and the Altus Reservoir. Weber’s firm has been working with the City of Altus to find a grant to fund the project. Part of the grant application includes expressions of interest in the project and partnership with the community.

Weber said the City of Altus, Economic Development Corporation, Altus Public Schools and AAFB have all expressed their interest, but letters of support from those entities would help in the application process, which is due in the next two weeks.

In addition to grants, the committee also discussed new retail and manufacturing opportunities. Shoe Sensation has purchased a permit, according to Interim Planning Director Billy Graham, and plans to begin construction on a shoe store to fill the gap left by Payless ShoeSource. No opening date has been announced.

EDC Director Brian Bush told the committee the new projected opening date for Hobby Lobby is scheduled for March due to construction delays.

Bush said he and Slim Marlar of InTheNet, a consulting firm contracted with the EDC, have also been developing a target list of manufacturing companies that they are hoping to pursue. Bush said he is working up a packet that includes all of the assets Altus has to offer.

One of those assets is happening this week, Bush said. The Shortgrass Invitational Basketball Tournament scheduled Thursday through Saturday features eight teams, five of which come from as far as Oklahoma City and Houston.

Heritage Park Theaters has donated movie passes and four local restaurants, Billy Sim’s, Subway, Whataburger and Papa Johns, are offering special deals to the teams, fans and family members of the teams coming in from outside of Altus.

Bush reported that planning for the 56th Annual Quail Breakfast has also begun. This year, the quail breakfast will be held on March 22 at the end of a week spent in Washington, D.C.

The quail breakfast is an opportunity for Altus to not only speak with those who directly represent Oklahoma but other members of government as well about what is going on in Altus and Altus Air Force Base, Bush said.

The Chamber of Commerce and Military Affairs Committee are also working on sending out applications for the Altus Trophy, an award the EDC helps fund. The trophy is given out every year to the community with the best relationship with their air education training installation.

Bush said the trophy makes the name Altus synonymous with support for military installations.

The Altus Area/Southwest Economic Development Corporation meets once a month at noon at the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St. The next meeting has not been scheduled.

