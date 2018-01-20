Save-A-Lot schedules Valentine’s Day opening

You may have noticed construction going on in the Altus Plaza Shopping Center at Falcon Road and North Main Street. A Save-A-Lot discount grocery store is going in at 1128 N. Main St.

Though the store opening was planned for Dec. 31, 2017, Interim Planning Director Billy Graham said there have been delays.

Changes in contractors and the installation of new electrical wiring in the building to accommodate the store’s equipment needs have pushed back the opening date, according to Graham.

The new opening date is scheduled for Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, according to Honor Capital representative Matthew Eisenbach.

Honor Capital is a veteran-run building company in Tulsa that owns the Altus Save-A-Lot location.

Eisenbach said the store will run opening sales and coupons for the first six weeks after its opening day.

Save-A-Lot in Altus is not corporately owned but is a licensee-owned store. Honor Capital has put in 10 Save-A-Lot stores across Oklahoma and Kansas since May 2015.

The building company chooses to own and operate food stores in underserved communities.

Eisenbach said those who wish to apply for jobs can do so on indeed.com.

For more information about Save-A-Lot, visit www.stores.save-a-lot.com/altus-ok.

Construction continues at the Save-A-Lot food store in the Altus Plaza Shopping Center at Falcon Road and North Main Street in Altus. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times