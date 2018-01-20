City explains recreational trail concept, gets public input

The City of Altus held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss a proposed recreational trail running along Falcon Road. Altus Parks and Recreation Director Chris Griffith made the presentation to a group of nearly 30 community members at the Altus Municipal Complex. The public meeting was held to assess the support for the project in its preliminary stages.

In this stage, the trail would extend along Falcon Road from Park Lane to the Altus Air Force Base Main Gate on the east side of Veterans Drive.

Griffith said the trail would connect with a sidewalk on the south side of Falcon Road that is already part of the Falcon Road Improvement Project that began in November 2017. This sidewalk extends from Jackson Street near Imagination Station Park and ends at Park Lane on the west side. The recreational trail would pick up on the east side of Park Lane and continue down Falcon Road.

Griffith said the recreational trail would establish the possibility for a larger trail system, whether that’s at Altus Reservoir or in other parts of the city.

The City of Altus has been working with Keith Weber of Civicus Group, a consulting firm contracted with the Altus Area/Southwest Economic Development Corporation, to apply for an 80/20 matching grant of $300,000 for the recreational trail. If awarded, the City of Altus would be responsible for providing $60,000 of funding toward the project.

Weber said any in-house service that the City of Altus could provide could be counted as its 20 percent contribution if it decided to go that direction.

But first, they have to be approved for the grant.

According to Weber, assessing public support is an essential part of the grant application process. Griffith said he was pleased with the turnout at Thursday’s meeting.

Though there were a few community members Thursday night who were more interested in the Senior Citizen Activity Center that has been under construction, City Manager Janice Cain redirected the discussion to the recreational trail. Cain stated any other concerns can be brought to her at another time not set aside to discuss the trail.

One community member asked Griffith how the trails would be maintained and whether the City of Altus had budgeted for the upkeep. His concern was directed toward the upkeep of existing parks and wanted to know how the new trail would be maintained.

Maintenance cost is also considered in the application process, Griffith said.

Cain said the issues the City of Altus has had in the past with keeping parks maintained are being resolved and maintenance on the recreational trail would be included in its maintenance duties. The costs of maintenance on the trail would be included in the City of Altus’ annual budget and made available to the public, according to Cain.

While there was concern voiced about the safety of children, a local runner and mother said she believes that safety on a recreational trail is up to the child’s parents and gave her support for the project.

Griffith said safety and maintenance were concerns he expected to hear at the meeting. Safety crossings at Veterans Drive and Falcon Road, if the City decided to connect the Altus Reservoir to the trail, would be included in the design phases of the project.

Parking was another concern presented at the meeting.

Griffith said there would be parking available at Imagination Station or Altus Reservoir on the west end and on the east end near Altus AFB, Griffith said a redesign of the main gate is also beginning. Working with base personnel, the trail would be considered in the redesign as an integral part providing access to the trail from Altus AFB with a loop to prevent civilians from crossing over onto the base.

The 10-foot wide trail would be more than a sidewalk. Parks and Recreation modeled the trail after Oklahoma City’s Maps 3 Trail along Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Expressway. Griffith said the intention is to have good signage, plenty of breakaway from the street and the safest crossings possible. Griffith said the trail is wider to give runners, walkers and cyclists plenty of room to use the trail at the same time.

Griffith said there are plenty of trails around the city where people already walk. “There’s a need,” Griffith said. “With the way the city is set up, most businesses are on one side of town that is difficult to access for those who don’t have a car.”

President of Altus Running Club John Lachiewicz asked if there is a possibility of connecting the trail to the Altus Reservoir.

Griffith said another committee is working on the reservoir and that committee would take the trail into account.

The grant application is due on Jan. 31 and the City of Altus would have one year to design and complete the project once awarded the grant, which would happen near the end of the federal fiscal year in July, according to Weber.

For more information contact Parks and Recreation at 580-481-2265.

A map showing the site of the proposed recreational trail was displayed Thursday night at the public meeting. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_TrailMap.jpg A map showing the site of the proposed recreational trail was displayed Thursday night at the public meeting.