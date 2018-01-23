Keep an eye out for weather, not missiles, says emergency manager

Recent reports that North Korea now has the capability of launching a nuclear missile that could hit Altus and the false alarm of a missile strike in Hawaii and Japan may have put some Altus residents on edge. But the Jackson County Emergency Manager says that residents should keep their eyes on the weather instead of incoming missiles.

Erik Mowbray, who took over the county’s emergency management in October, said the country has multiple redundancies to strike down missiles before they reached the mainland and local residents shouldn’t worry about that kind of attack.

When U.S. Sen. James Inhofe visited Altus on Jan. 5, he emphasized the need to beef up the military budget because North Korea has the capability to strike Altus with a missile and a 60 Minutes report last Sunday illustrated that North Korea definitely has nuclear weapons. With its recent missile tests, North Korea could theoretically launch a nuclear strike that could hit Altus.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jan. 13, Hawaiians were notified that a missile launch had been detected and it was heading for the islands and stated, “This is not a drill.” It took 38 minutes for Hawaiians to learn that someone pushed the wrong button that sent out the false alarm. A similar mistake happened in Japan last week as well.

Mowbray said Oklahoma Emergency Management requires two people to activate a similar alarm in the state. He said if a real attack happened, people would be notified immediately by a Presidential Alert that would notify residents by cellphone, computer, television and radio as well as sirens. Residents would have 47 minutes to prepare for a local strike.

But Mowbray said a missile would have to go through at least four levels of missile defense known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, before striking the mainland.

The likelihood of a missile striking Altus is so remote that the county doesn’t have a missile attack or nuclear war plan for residents. It’s not known whether Altus Air Force Base has a plan. The base wouldn’t respond to requests for information about whether a plan exists and what it might entail.

However, emergency personnel from the base and from the county have memorandums of understanding for mutual aid and often conduct training exercises together.

Mowbray’s job entails coordinating multiple agency responses to emergencies that include medical personnel, fire and rescue, law enforcement, public works and volunteers such as those in rural fire departments. He also has a direct line to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a bunker under Altus Fire Station 2 on North Main Street.

From there he can coordinate responses to emergencies in a secure location that resembles a war room. He uses volunteers such as Bryan Burson, a former Guymon firefighter and emergency medical technician, who coordinates volunteers to assist in emergencies.

Mowbray said wildfires and weather — from ice storms to lightning strikes to tornadoes — are the most common emergencies in the area and that the county could use more volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact him at (580) 482-0229.

The county will host a storm spotter training program for anyone interested on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Southwest Technology Center.

