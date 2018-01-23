Police log for Jan. 19-22

Incidents

Friday, Jan. 19

10:19 a.m., Warrants, 1332 Spruce St.

10:26 a.m., Warrants, 1052 Hickory St.

10:34 a.m., Warrants, 1101 Loyadell St.

11:53 a.m., Warrants, Chris Street

1:17 p.m., Warrants, 1424 N. Lee St.

3:09 p.m., Fire, West Broadway Street and Market Road

3:27 p.m., Burglary, 320 E. Walnut St.

9:34 p.m., Assist other agency, 300 block East Broadway Street

11:00 p.m., Structure fire, 311 E. Cypress St.

11:00 p.m., Fire, Simpson Street

Saturday, Jan. 20

7:12 a.m., Threats verbal, 600 S. Main St.

7:41 a.m., Smoke investigation, 1500 block West Broadway Street

11:41 a.m., Man with a gun, 1200 block Union Circle

11:43 a.m., Trespassing, Bradford and Corbin streets

12:07 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

1:01 p.m., Runaway, 600 block East Broadway Street

2:48 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

4:47 p.m., Accident with injury, Main Street and Sequoyah Lane

7:20 p.m., Larceny, 1616 E. Broadway St.

8:19 p.m., Structure fire, 1205 Poplar St.

10:55 p.m., Intoxicated person, Park Lane and Broadway Street

11:09 p.m., Expected hospice death, 800 Hazel St.

11:17 p.m., Fight, 1830 E. Broadway St.

11:37 p.m., Fight, 300 block West Cypress Street

Sunday, Jan. 21

2:06 a.m., Intoxicated driver, 700 E. Broadway St.

8:04 a.m., Fire: possible gas leak, 2764 N. Park Lane

9:49 a.m., Fire, 601 Old Mill Road

1:10 p.m., Fire, 713 Kathy St.

1:14 p.m., Fire: status of possible control burn, C.R. 206 and 156

3:39 p.m., Assist other agency, 1400 block North Main Street

4:17 p.m., Fire, U.S. 62 West

Monday, Jan. 22

5:55 a.m., Disturbing the peace, 901 E. Liveoak St.

Arrests

Friday, Jan. 19

Marcus Castanon, 18, petit larceny.

Justin Ramirez, 25, speeding and failure to notify of an address change as a sex offender.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Megan Brandenburg, 38, petit larceny.

Janna Calloway, 31, shoplifting.

Tameika Lister, 25, violation of a protective order.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Charles Johnson, 55, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public.

Robert Vargas, 18, domestic abuse.

Candace Longoria, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.