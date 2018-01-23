Shutdown may affect civilian employees at AAFB

After the U.S. Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government on Friday, the Federal Government ordered a shutdown for federal employees beginning Saturday morning.

However, those in the military are considered “essential personnel” and were ordered to work as usual, except without pay until the Senate passed a continuing resolution. That happened on Monday, but still required the House of Representatives’ approval as well as President Donald Trump’s signature. All of that was scheduled to happen by Monday evening, but the agreement draws out the process and agrees to fund the government through Feb. 8 which is two weeks from Thursday.

Congress and the President also have to agree to back pay essential workers and possibly those furloughed.

For employees at Altus Air Force Base, all military personnel and some civilian employees were deemed “essential” and were expected to work, regardless of whether they got paid. In 2017, AAFB employed 1,419 military personnel and 1,229 civilians.

Most civilian employees, unless they were aircraft mechanics, were placed on non-duty, non-pay status, according to information provided by the public relations office at AAFB.

A caveat for the agreement between Republicans and Democrats is that the Senate Republicans agreed to take up immigration legislation between now and Feb. 8. That may trigger another shutdown on that date.

Many civilian and retired military personnel have accounts with Red River Federal Credit Union. Carissa Taylor, senior vice president and chief information officer at Red River FCU, said that last time there was a government shutdown, the credit union offered those with loans an opportunity to skip a payment or take out a small loan to cover their temporary expenses.

With only a three-day shutdown, she said it is too soon to determine whether Red River FCU will offer a similar program now or wait until the Feb. 8 deadline to see if more days are involved. Red River FCU services about 5,600 accounts with base connections, according to Taylor.

According to information from Altus AFB, in 2017 the military had a $101.7 million payroll and a civilian payroll of $65.5 million from federally appropriated funds.