County approves equipment purchases through DOT

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved purchases of road construction equipment during its regular session Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

A purchase contracts through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund for a 2018 John Deere 622GP Motor Grader in the amount of $246,600 for District 1; a 2018 John Deere 672G Motor Grader in the amount of $238,000 for District 2; and a 2018 John Deere 672G Motor Grader in the amount of $242,250 for District 3 were approved.

The ODOT County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund collects federal taxes and fees to purchase new or used road and bridge construction and maintenance machinery and equipment for lease or lease-purchase to counties. The taxes collected include the State Motor Fuel Tax, State Motor Vehicle Collections, State Income Tax and federal funding from federal taxes on motor fuel, heavy trucks, tires and trailers, according to ODOT.

The board approved resolutions disposing of an Axion computer, printer and monitor; a 1996 electric concrete vibrator; a 2012 Stihl pole saw; and a 2013 Redmax chainsaw.

The board also approved a contract between the Jackson County Health Department and File Thirteen of Lawton for shredding and document destruction services effective Jan, 16 through June 30.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St.

For more information contact Chris Leville at 580-482-4420.