Jackson County issues burn ban

A burn ban was placed on Jackson County Monday by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at the recommendation of Jackson County Emergency Manager Erik Mowbray.

The burn ban became effective immediately after the vote was taken at the regular meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Monday and will be in effect for 14 days, according to Mowbray.

Mowbray said Jackson County meets all the criteria to institute a burn ban with high winds and no chance of precipitation.

All the fire chiefs throughout Jackson County agreed to the ban, according to Mowbray; however, the ban does not include using gas or charcoal grills or outside welding.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Forestry Service reported fire danger will remain high through the week despite higher temperatures with strong northwest winds and dry conditions across western and central Oklahoma.

OFS reports grass dominated fuels in southwest Oklahoma have the potential to burn 180 to 230 feet per minute with 10- to 13-foot flame lengths.

The National Weather Service in Norman issued a wind advisory Monday until 6 p.m. with decreasing clouds, windy and cooler conditions with highs in the lower 50s and northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

For today, NWS in Norman forecast sunny conditions with highs in the mid-50s and northwest winds around 10 mph with clear skies and lows in the upper 20s for tonight.

For more information contact Mowbray at 580-482-0229.

Northwest winds at 27 mph with gusts to 36 mph fanned the flames of this house fire at the corner of South Hickman and West Davis streets Monday afternoon as Altus firefighters fought to get it under control. Wind pushed the flames across Davis Street and towards the Ridgecrest Apartments but other firefighters had the wildfire under control while fire and rescue units extinguished the house fire. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_HouseFire1.jpg Northwest winds at 27 mph with gusts to 36 mph fanned the flames of this house fire at the corner of South Hickman and West Davis streets Monday afternoon as Altus firefighters fought to get it under control. Wind pushed the flames across Davis Street and towards the Ridgecrest Apartments but other firefighters had the wildfire under control while fire and rescue units extinguished the house fire. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Altus Fire and Rescue units fight a grass fire on Sunday just a mile or two west of Alus on U.S. 62, which extends from Broadway. High winds and low humidity triggered a county-wide fire ban for the next two weeks. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-fire-rescue.jpg Altus Fire and Rescue units fight a grass fire on Sunday just a mile or two west of Alus on U.S. 62, which extends from Broadway. High winds and low humidity triggered a county-wide fire ban for the next two weeks. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Altus Fire and Rescue units fight a grass fire on Sunday just a mile or two west of Alus on U.S. 62, which extends from Broadway. High winds and low humidity triggered a county-wide fire ban for the next two weeks. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-fire-rescue-grayscale.jpg Altus Fire and Rescue units fight a grass fire on Sunday just a mile or two west of Alus on U.S. 62, which extends from Broadway. High winds and low humidity triggered a county-wide fire ban for the next two weeks. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times