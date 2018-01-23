Breaking News: Police search for man in connection with shooting death

Altus police are investigating the death of Altus man after responding to a report of shots fired Tuesday at approximately 1:48 p.m.

After arriving on the scene in the 200 block of South Jackson, police discovered a man in a home who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The man’s name is being withheld at this time, but police are searching for a possible suspect, 34-year-old Michael Moore.

Moore is an African American male standing 6’1”, weighing approximately 230 pounds. Police believe Moore may be driving a two-door, white 2006 Chevy Cobalt with the Oklahoma tag HSL119. Moore is considered armed and dangerous, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Moore also has a felony arrest warrant issued by the Jackson County District Court on charges of probation violation. Call the Altus Police Department at 480-482-4121 or your local law enforcement if you believe you have seen Moore.