Breaking News: Moore cleared, Dorsey arrested

In what Police Chief Tim Murphy has described as an unusual event of circumstances, a man originally identified by a witness and later named as a suspect, 34-year-old Michael Moore, in a Tuesday afternoon shooting has now been cleared by investigators of the Altus Police Department.

Altus police were notified at approximately 5 p.m. late Tuesday by law enforcement in Kiowa County that a white Chevy Cobalt was discovered abandoned and burned at a location South of the town of Cordell. Authorities believed at the time that the suspect had then gotten into a lowered, black pickup.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department and the Washita County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit and later took another man into custody after a brief manhunt.

That man was taken into custody and has been identified as 35-year-old Gaylon A. Dorsey.

The suspect was discovered not far from the abandoned and burned 2006 white Chevy Cobalt with Oklahoma tag HSL119, found South of the town of Cordell. That vehicle belonged to the victim and was stolen after the homicide. Investigators believe Dorsey is the person responsible for the shooting that killed an Altus man on Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of South Jackson.

Dorsey refused to cooperate with investigators and was later booked into the Jackson County Jail on numerous felony charges along with suspicion of first-degree murder.