Need to build your English skills?

If you have an employee or know someone who needs to brush up on his or her English skills or perhaps has English as a Second Language, the Great Plains Literacy Council offers a program that can help.

The council wants to recruit more learners while providing information on how to also become a volunteer to help teach the programs by offering a free Tutor Talk/Recruitment Fair at the Altus Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Food will be provided at the reception.

The council received more than $46,000 in four grants for the fiscal year 2018, which began July 1.

One grant includes projects to help adult learners who speak other languages to better understand English through reading, writing, computer usage, citizenship preparation and health literacy. Another aims to better prepare learners to become citizens as well as build on English as a Second Language projects. A third grant focuses on health literacy and having it incorporated into each class. And a fourth grant aims to recruit and train more tutors.

The council will use funds from that fourth grant for the Tutor Talk/Recruitment Fair on Monday. But Diane Johnson, director of the Great Plains Literacy Council says she wants to use the fair to let people in the community know more about the programs the council offers.

She said that while 12 percent of Oklahomans older than 16 read at below basic level, another 31 percent of adults read at the basic reading level. She said individuals at those levels often face significant obstacles when trying to succeed in the workplace as well as in everyday life.

The council offers free, volunteer-based programs to adults who want to improve their reading and writing skills. Learners take a Writing and Reading Assessment Test to determine their level so that volunteers can teach programs to learners in the same assessment level or provide one-on-one tutoring.

And the council also provides programs to assist learners to complete a General Equivalency Diploma, or GED, for those who have not graduated from high school.

On Tuesday, Johnson was teaching an English as a Second Language, or ELS, class. Two learners from Taiwan and two from Mexico were learning conversational English while also learning basics about nouns and plural forms of nouns with such twists as adding a simple “s” to make words plural to more complicated plurals such as geese and men, women and children. Three of the four had been taking classes for more than a year together and virtually all shared hugs before they left.

Johnson, who grew up in Altus but moved away for 27 years before returning to take care of her father, empathizes with her students as she tries to learn Spanish so that she can better communicate with some of her learners. She said the library has many language skills programs that residents just need a library card to utilize.

If you want to learn more about learning a foreign language or improve your English skills, or perhaps become a volunteer tutor, attend the Tutor Talk/Recruitment Fair Monday or call Johnson at the library at (580) 477-2890.

Diane Johnson teaches a free English as a Second Language class on Tuesday at the Altus Public Library. Learn more about the classes or how to become a tutor at a free fair on Monday at the library. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Literacy-program-1.jpg Diane Johnson teaches a free English as a Second Language class on Tuesday at the Altus Public Library. Learn more about the classes or how to become a tutor at a free fair on Monday at the library. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times English as a Second Language learner Isela Fernandez, left, gets a hug from instructor Diane Johnson after class on Tuesday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Literacy-program-2.jpg English as a Second Language learner Isela Fernandez, left, gets a hug from instructor Diane Johnson after class on Tuesday. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times