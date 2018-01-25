Suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder

Staff Report

The Altus Police Department is investigating the death of 37-year-old Quincey Lamont Brown after responding to a report of shots fired on Tuesday at about 1:48 p.m. in the 200 block of South Jackson.

Police discovered the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel. The victim’s body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City in order to determine a manner and cause of death.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office is responsible for the scientific investigation of deaths under state law.

Police immediately began looking for a two-door, white 2006 Chevy Cobalt belonging to the victim. Investigators originally believed a 34-year-old man to be the suspect driving the stolen vehicle but he was later cleared.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Altus police were notified by law enforcement in Kiowa County that a white Chevy Cobalt with an Oklahoma tag matching that of the stolen vehicle was found abandoned and burned south of Cordell, approximately 57 miles northeast of Altus.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department and Washita County Sheriff’s Department apprehended 35-year-old Gaylon A. Dorsey in connection with the shooting. Dorsey was found, on foot, about a quarter of a mile from the burned white 2006 Chevy Cobalt.

Police believe Dorsey may have information about the shooting that resulted in the death of Brown.

Dorsey was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on felony charges including first-degree robbery, kidnapping, taking unlawful possession of a vehicle and suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said there is no indication of anyone else’s involvement in the incident at this time, but police believe robbery was a motive in the shooting.

Further information regarding the actions leading up to the shooting and subsequent investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office, according to Murphy.

Gaylon A. Dorsey http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dorsey-1.jpg Gaylon A. Dorsey