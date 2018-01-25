Chamber hands off park movies to the city for 2018

Last summer, a local nonprofit organization, Altus Live, with the help of volunteers and local businesses, showed three movies in various parks in Altus and one local hotel due to inclement weather.

Altus Live is a committee of volunteers who focus on bringing entertainment to Altus. Sophie Stoeckl has been helping Altus Live organize events such as the Annual Art Affair, Harvestfest and Movies in the Park since she moved to Altus from Stillwater in 2013.

She said her passion is seeing Altus grow and she believes bringing entertainers, events and variety to the community will help. “The people who will grow Altus are the young adults coming back from college who are settling down and raising children,” Stoeckl said. “There are many things to do in Altus for the older generations, but few things for this age group.”

While she’s been working with Altus Live, Stoeckl has seen what a small committee can do with a little planning and support from their community, she said. The area where she believes Altus Live has improved during the last year is through Movies in the Park.

Altus Live didn’t charge admission for Movies in the Park. They offered concessions, but the events were free to the public. Local businesses sponsored the events. Licensing per movie title was $350 to $550, and that didn’t include the cost of a screen, projector and sound system. Stoeckl said the movies were a hit, especially at Southwest Park on West Pecan.

“I didn’t know Southwest Park was there, it’s so tucked away. But the kids who came were great, and their parents stayed after the movie to help clean up,” Stoeckl said. “That’s how communities should come together.”

But Altus Livemay not be as involved with Movies in the Park this summer.

Brian Bush, president and CEO of Altus Chamber of Commerce, said the program will be taken over by Altus Parks and Recreation this year, a change he says will be a great opportunity for Altus Live to branch-out.

Bush said Altus Live was the rebranded Chamber Cultural Affairs Committee but was not cost-effective. Now, after fostering the committee, he believes it will be able to take a step as its own organization without the support of the Chamber.

“They were already using parks and concession stands run by Parks and Recreation,” Bush said. “So when Parks and Recreation expressed their interest in Movies in the Park, it just made sense to make the change.”

Bush said it will also give the young organization the chance to pursue other cultural events without the added burden of coming up with funds without the safety net of the Chamber of Commerce for what he calls a great and well-loved event.

Altus Live’s next event, the 4th Annual Art Affair, is scheduled for Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Days Inn at 2804 N. Main St.

Art Affair is an art show and craft fair that features local artisans held in the spring. The event also features live music that the committee hopes to expand to include more local musicians, and as always, visitors to the Art Affair will have the opportunity to drink wine as they peruse the artwork.

The Altus Chamber of Commerce will revive the Cultural Affairs Committee, according to Bush.