EDC receives a clean audit report

Kimberly Furrh of Furrh and Associates PC of Lawton presented the annual audit report for Altus/Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation (EDC) at the committee’s monthly meeting held Thursday, Jan. 18.

The audit report is comprised of the statement of financial position of the committee as of June 30, 2017, and the related statements of activities, expenses and cash flows for the fiscal year.

The audit states the financial statements provided present the financial position of Altus/Southwest Area EDC fairly with changes in its net assets and cash flows shown to be in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.

According to the audit report, the EDC has an agreement dated June 16, 2016, with the Altus Chamber of Commerce to provide economic development consulting services to the City of Altus for a one-year term that is renewable for three years. The EDC also has a one-year agreement with the Altus Municipal Authority dated June 14, 2016, to provide or contract for all the “necessary management and administrative staff required to support” economic development, military development and tourism enhancement.

The EDC is also contracted with Civicus Group to provide consultant and personal services.

As of June 30, 2017, the EDC assets included $262,846 in cash and cash equivalents, $507,494 in investments held in certificates of deposit (CD), $27,786 in accounts receivable from hotel/motel tax owed but not yet paid, $1,613 in prepaid insurance and $621 in accrued interest receivable earned on CDs. The report shows no liabilities.

The report shows the EDC had total liabilities and net assets in the amount of $800,360.

The report’s statement of activities shows $283,381 in hotel/motel tax revenue, $250,000 from the Altus Municipal Authority as per its contract with the EDC, $10,450 miscellaneous income from Expo Center rental payments, $6,000 donated from Jackson County and $4,804 in earned interest.

EDC Administrative Assistant Linda Walker said the EDC once collected membership dues from committee members but stopped some time ago. When Marty Clinton joined the EDC as a representative from Jackson County, the $6,000 donation was made.

Cash received from tax revenue totaled $281,279 with $270,632 of cash revenue received from other sources which include payment from the Altus Municipal Authority, Expo Center rent, and interest earned, according to Furrh.

Cash paid for program expenses totaled $428,336 and cash paid for fundraising expenses totaled $7,081.

Expenditures in the amount of $472,838 include:

• $428,336 for program services,

• $37,421 in management expenditures; and

• $7,081 in fundraising expenses.

Program services expenditures include:

• $258,875 for consulting services;

• $96,950 for tourism grants;

• $50,654 for military development; and

• $25,857 in business development.

Management expenditures include:

• $14,424 for website services;

• $6,595 for convention and travel;

• $4,800 for administrative support;

• $4,500 for auditing services;

• $2,839 for advertising;

• $1,841 for board meeting expenses;

• $1,429 for office supplies;

• $593 for insurance; and

• $400 for tourism dues.

Fundraising expenses include $6,601 for utilities; $265 for cleaning; $115 for maintenance and repairs; and $100 for insurance at the Jackson County fairgrounds.

The report states the EDC had $250,000 in insured or collateralized cash and cash equivalent assets and $12,846 that were uncollateralized.

The report shows the EDC purchased a CD for $104,182 and spent no cash for financing activities. The EDC holds two CDs at Frazer Bank, and one each at Stockman’s Bank and MidFirst Bank.

The report states the results of the audit disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other reportable matters under Government Auditing Standards.