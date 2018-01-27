Women’s Health Associates adds doctor

Jackson County Memorial Hospital announced this week that obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Vicente Sanchez has added his medical practice to Women’s Health Associates at 101 South Park Lane in Altus. He will be practicing with Dr. Julia Rivera and Dr. LaToya Smith.

Sanchez is from Puerto Rico, and completed his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Puerto Rico. He has been in private practice in McAllen and Beeville, Texas since 2000. He went to school with Rivera and has known her a long time, he said.

His practice will include all aspects of women’s health including obstetrical care, hormone replacement therapy, laparoscopic procedures, endometriosis and post-menopausal care.

Sanchez, who is fluent in Spanish, began seeing patients on Monday. For more information or appointments, contact JCMH Women’s Health Associates at 379-6140.