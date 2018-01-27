Posted on by

Tickets on sale for 48th Annual Miss Altus


Top from left: Brianna Barker, Jessica Mortimer, Brooke Orr, Olivia Armstrong, Loclynn Lively, and Krisitan Combs; Center from left: Darcy George, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, and Mirella Zamarron; and Front: Miss Altus Star Kaydynce Griffis. Not pictured: London Williams.


Courtesy photo

Tickets are on sale for the 48th Annual Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Altus City Auditorium at 201 E. Commerce St. This year’s theme is Diamond Disco featuring music from the ‘70s and nine contestants vying for the Miss Altus crown. This year’s contestants are London Williams, Brianna Barker, Jessica Mortimer, Brooke Orr, Olivia Armstrong, Lovlynn Lively, Kristian Combs, Darcy George and Mirella Zamarron.

All seats are reserved and can be purchased by calling Carol Steen at 580-482-0145.

