Tickets on sale for 48th Annual Miss Altus

Tickets are on sale for the 48th Annual Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Altus City Auditorium at 201 E. Commerce St. This year’s theme is Diamond Disco featuring music from the ‘70s and nine contestants vying for the Miss Altus crown. This year’s contestants are London Williams, Brianna Barker, Jessica Mortimer, Brooke Orr, Olivia Armstrong, Lovlynn Lively, Kristian Combs, Darcy George and Mirella Zamarron.

All seats are reserved and can be purchased by calling Carol Steen at 580-482-0145.