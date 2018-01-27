Don’t fumble: tackle drunk driving before the clock starts

Staff Report

Kickoff on America’s favorite past time is just about ready to start. For many football fans, when it’s time for Super Bowl LII, everyone’s a fan…and Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

The Jackson County Tobacco Alcohol and Substance Committee (TASC) and the Oklahoma highway safety and law enforcement officials are huddling up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk reminder to urge football fans across the nation not to drop the ball on the issue.

In all states, drivers are considered alcohol-impaired if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. Drunk driving can be deadly, and even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgment to make driving unsafe. In 2016, there were 10,497 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers. Among the 10,497 alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities, 67 percent (7,052) were in crashes in which at least one driver had a BAC of .15, almost twice the legal limit.

Locally in Jackson County, the 2016 Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment shows that 14 percent of 12th graders have reported riding in a car driven by someone drinking alcohol. From 2012-2016, there have been 83 alcohol related crashes according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Be sure to have a game plan for the night so friends and family know who the designated driver is. “We want to encourage folks to turn over their keys to a sober driver – our vote for game MVP – before they begin drinking,” said Rosalyn Hall, chair of TASC. “Drunk driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. If you don’t have an MVP to make sure folks get home safely, consider other ride options.”

Like Hall said, there are other ways to ensure a safe ride home besides relying on a friend. The options include calling a taxi or using a rideshare program. Altus Airmen stationed at Altus Air Force Base can contact Airmen Against Drunk Driving at 580-481-RIDE.

In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Admininstration’s SaferRide Mobile App, available in the app store, is another resource to help fans who have been drinking find a sober ride home—by identifying their location and helping to call a taxi or a friend to pick them up.

Sober designated drivers should be sure to carry the ball and refrain from drinking alcohol. Be sure your designated driver tweets @NHTSAgov during Super Bowl LII to be featured on NHTSA’s National Wall of Fame.

This Super Bowl weekend, be a team player and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. Don’t fumble! Designate your sober driver before the big game begins. And remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

For more information about becoming involved in your community, please contact Kim Booker, Certified Prevention Specialist for Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) at (580) 355-5246 x 111 or kbooker@wmpn.org . WMPN is the local Regional Prevention Coordinator funded by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. For more Super Bowl weekend safety information, visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/SuperBowl.