Are we really listening?

In October 2017, “The New York Times” journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey raised substantial allegations in their article “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accuser for Decades.” While the reported number of women raising these accusations is conflicting, it’s somewhere around 100. That’s a third the size of my graduating class.

It surprised me to find out Harvey Weinstein’s behavior was no secret.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow alluded to it on the Late Show with David Letterman in 1998. Since then other actors and producers have talked about it on live television, joked about it in dialogue in a television show or written about it in their memoirs. So why wasn’t it handled sooner?

“The New York Times” article in October was not the first time journalists tried to expose Weinstein, but “off the record” allegations put the publication and reporter at risk of a lawsuit, and what source wants to be blacklisted?

I don’t know what Kantor and Twohey did to get the story, but I’m not sorry they did. They got the world talking.

Whether you believe the women who came forward are opportunists (and I’m not ruling it out) that’s a lot of people who decided to put their names and careers on the line to talk about a sensitive, personal and often embarrassing topic. Why would they do that?

Because the right words, at the right time, can change everything, for better or worse. You only need to look at this situation to know that words really do have power. That’s why it’s important to speak cautiously because every time you wield the power of words there are consequences.

And things change, but maybe that’s all right.

Regardless of Weinstein’s guilt or innocence, there has been a shift in how society addresses sexual harassment — with a rawness and vulnerability it didn’t possess before.

Who knows how many of the accusations are legitimate? I can’t pretend to know the answer, but I would guess most are. And I wonder, had someone taken the hints about Weinstein’s behavior seriously, how would that have changed the lives of the women on that list?

The threat of sexual assault is a reality for women. We’re taught to be modest and avoid going out at night so it won’t happen. We’re taught how to defend ourselves and fight off men twice our size. And still, sexual assault is underreported. Why?

I wonder if we’re really listening to each other. What would happen if we did?

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_KatrinaRGB.jpg