Red flag warnings highlight the need for Jackson County fire ban

The National Weather Service has issued the highest red flag warning for most of Oklahoma and Kansas and parts of northern Texas, which means weather conditions are right for extreme fire behavior.

Jackson County remains in a burn ban until Feb. 5, but Erik Mowbray, Jackson County emergency manager, said since the ban, the fire situation has kept fire responders busy.

With strong Oklahoma winds, low humidity around 20 percent and warmer temperatures, Mowbray said any fire that does start would likely spread quickly making it difficult to contain and suppress.

Though not every fire can be prevented, Mowbray said there are simple things you can do to prevent fires.

Grassfires, Mowbray said, are often caused by discarded cigarette butts thrown from vehicles during transit. A car ashtray can contain the unwanted butts and help prevent a grassfire.

Though safety chains on trailers are required when towing, they can cause spot fires if they drag the ground, he said. When the metal chain meets the asphalt, the friction creates sparks which often end up on the side of the road in the dead grass. Making sure those chains won’t drag can help prevent wildfires.

Likewise, those whose work takes them out into fields this time of year should be mindful of the fire fuel beneath their vehicles, according to Mowbray.

A fire can spark when tall, dead grass and weeds meet with a hot engine.

Though it’s not normally a problem to park a car on a lawn of dead grass, Mowbray said, it does become a problem when vegetation meets a vehicle’s engine.

While outdoor grilling is still acceptable during a burn ban, Mowbray said to make sure the grill is at least 10 feet from any vegetation, especially weeds, which ignite easily. Propane or other tanks containing flammable gasses should be used with caution.

Preventing housefires is often as simple as checking a dryer vent, according to Mowbray, who said they should be checked often. Built-up clothes lint, often signaled by your dryer taking longer to dry your clothes, can cause the machine to overheat.

Extension chords are another common cause, according to Mowbray.

“Never try to put a fraying extension chord back together,” Mowbray said. “Just go buy a new one.” He said plugging in a frayed extension cord can cause electrical fires.

Though Mowbray couldn’t give the total number of fires he’s seen in the last week, he said there were five, just on Wednesday.

“Mostly, I want you to have a plan for your family,” Mowbray said. “Where you’re going to meet and what you’re going to bring if you have time, and have a working fire extinguisher in your home.”

You can purchase a fire extinguisher and smoke detector at any home improvement or hardware store. Altus Fire and Rescue offers free smoke detector installation.

Your family can make an emergency plan with help from www.ready.gov with tips and downloadable and printable emergency plan worksheets.

You can reach Altus Fire and Rescue at 580-481-2230 and Jackson County Emergency Management at 580-482-0229.

Several wildfires have started along U.S. Highway 62 west of Altus that may be due to discarded cigarette butts or dragging chains that cause sparks. High winds fanned the flames of this fire Wednesday afternoon. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_GrassFire1.jpg Several wildfires have started along U.S. Highway 62 west of Altus that may be due to discarded cigarette butts or dragging chains that cause sparks. High winds fanned the flames of this fire Wednesday afternoon. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Courtesy of the Blair Fire Department This wildfire blew out of control on Wednesday north of Martha. A light rain fell on Thursday night, but conditions are still ripe for more wildifires. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Fire-2.jpg Courtesy of the Blair Fire Department This wildfire blew out of control on Wednesday north of Martha. A light rain fell on Thursday night, but conditions are still ripe for more wildifires. Courtesy of the Blair Fire Department