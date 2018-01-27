School district receives package containing cocaine

Staff Report

Someone must have been on drugs to ship low-grade cocaine to the Altus Public Schools.

An employee at the school district’s Administrative Building opened a box of booklets and noticed a powder substance scattered throughout the box about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. As the employee opened more booklets, she noticed more powder and became concerned.

District campus security personnel notified the Altus Police Department and the department, in turn, notified the Altus Fire Department’s regional HAZMAT team that deals with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives.

After collecting samples and conducting tests, officials determined the powder was low-grade cocaine.

The box came from a shipping yard in Pennsylvania that distributes the booklets. The owner of that company told the school district it’s the first time anything like drugs has appeared in one of their boxes of booklets. The powder was loose and not in a container of any kind, said Amanda Davis, spokesperson for the district.

The box containing the cocaine was on a pallet that had several boxes of the booklets. None of the other boxes contained the powder.

The shipping company said it plans to conduct an internal investigation separate from the police investigation, Davis said.

The police department has contacted the company that shipped the box and it is continuing the investigation.