Local student accepted into competitive pharmacy program

Brandon Heath Cryer of Tipton has been accepted into the Spring 2018 professional class of the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy in Weatherford.

Cryer is the son of Jeffery and Michelle Cryer of Tipton.

Twenty-eight students were admitted into the Doctor of Pharmacy program for the 2018 spring semester. The class has an average cumulative grade point average of 3.39 and is composed of 16 women and 12 men.

The SWOSU College of Pharmacy admits 85 students each year to its Doctor of Pharmacy program during the fall and spring semesters. Minimum requirements to make application for admission to the College of Pharmacy include completion of at least 61 semester hours of specified pre-pharmacy courses with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.50.

The selection process is competitive and based on a number of factors. The factors include, but are not limited to, science and mathematics grade average, overall grade average, American College Test (ACT) or Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores, Pharmacy College Admission Test (PCAT) scores, motivation, character and communication skills.