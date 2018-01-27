Reception will honor Supreme Court Justice Watt

Local organizations will host a reception to honor former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Joe Watt Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Western Prairie, 1100 Memorial Drive in Altus.

Watt retired from the Supreme Court on Dec. 31 after serving for 26 years. He was appointed to the court by former Gov. David Walters in 1992 and voters retained him through four elections, the last one in 2014.

Watt served the Altus community as city prosecutor, city attorney, special district judge for Jackson County and associate district judge.

The reception is free and open to the public. Watt is scheduled to make remarks at 5 p.m.

Hosts for the reception include the Western Trail Historical Society, the Altus Rotary Club, the Jacksosn County Bar Association and the Altus Chamber of Commerce.