Judge sets $100k bond for domestic abuse, firearm charges

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby.

Loren Rodriguez, 19 of Altus, was charged with domestic abuse and possession of a firearm after a conviction or during probation. Rodriguez was also arrested for a motion to revoke on charges from 2016.

Rodriguez’ first court date for the 2016 charges is scheduled on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m., with a $50,000 bond. Rodriguez’ second court date for the 2018 charges is scheduled on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m., with a $100,000 bond.

Donnie Harris, 59 of Altus, was charged with domestic abuse assault and battery. A court date is scheduled for Harris on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m., with a $25,000 bond.

Justin Ramirez, 25 of Altus, was arrested for failure to notify of his address change as a sex offender. A court date is scheduled for Ramirez on Feb. 20 at 1:15 p.m., with a $20,000 bond.

Tameka Lister, 25 of Altus, was issued a motion to accelerate on a charge of violation of a protective order from 2017. A court date is scheduled for Lister on Feb. 20 at 1:15 p.m., with a $10,000 bond.

Marcus Castanon, 18 of Altus, was charged with petit larceny. A court date is scheduled for Castanon on Feb. 20 at 1:15 p.m., with a $5,000 bond.

Robert Vargas, 18 of Altus, was charged with domestic abuse assault and battery. A court date is scheduled for Vargas on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m., with a $5,000 bond.

Dustin Kellison, 31 of Altus, was arrested for failure to pay court costs. A court date is scheduled for Kellison on Feb. 20 at 1:15 p.m., with a $500 cash bond.

Tyler Mefford, 20 of Eldorado, was arrested for failure to pay $180 in court costs on charges in 2017. A court date is scheduled for Mefford on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

Initial appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson CountyCourthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

For those defendants who bond out of jail, court hearings are held at the Jackson County Courthouse on the third floor.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. MainSt. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.