Hobby Lobby plans March opening

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, announced this week that it plans to open its Altus store in March.

The company has been making renovations to the 59,000 square-foot building formerly occupied by Hastings, in Northtown Center near North Main and Lakeside Drive.

Hobby Lobby currently has 24 locations in Oklahoma.

The location will bring as many as 50 jobs to the community paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates, according to a prepared statement from the company.

“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Altus community.”

Bob Miller, communications coordinator for Hobby Lobby, said the company will advertise a hiring event about three to four weeks before the store opens. He said current plans indicate the opening may be in late March.

Hobby Lobby has more than 800 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a major Oklahoma City-based corporation began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green, who grew up in Altus, moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer.