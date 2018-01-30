Local education students come back to Altus for student teaching

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Education in Weatherford announced that four Altus students have been selected to do their practice teaching assignments from Feb. 5 through April 27, and two have chosen to come back to Altus for their training.

Among the teacher candidates are Riley Kinder, teaching at Carnegie Elementary; and Haley Jackson, teaching at Erick Elementary; Allison Cox, teaching at Altus Primary School; and Madyson Boddy, teaching at Altus Primary School.

They’re four of 60 teacher candidates sent to work with approximately 90 cooperating teachers from 59 different schools in Oklahoma and Texas.

For more information about the program, contact SWOSU Coordinator of Field Experiences and Certification Bruce Belanger at 580.774.3146 or bruce.belanger@swosu.edu.