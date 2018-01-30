Program gives city councilman a statewide perspective of leadership

Altus City Councilman Dwayne Martin became the latest Altus resident to be selected to participate in the Leadership Oklahoma program.

Leadership Oklahoma selects 52 members a year to participate in a statewide examination of issues related to improving the quality of life for residents, providing economic development and moving Oklahoma forward as a state, says Leadership Oklahoma President and CEO Marion Paden.

The program requires participants to attend a three-day retreat then eight monthly day-and-a-half meetings that take a look at issues affecting the state. The meetings include an extra day before their meetings to examine certain aspects of the local community where the meetings are held.

Topics addressed and locations of the meetings include:

• military issues in Lawton/Ft. Sill;

• public education and healthcare in Norman;

• economic development and renewable energy in Enid;

• criminal justice, incarceration and alternatives in McAlester;

• state government and the oil and gas industry in Oklahoma City;

• social services and mental health in Tulsa;

• tribal government and tourism in Durant; and

• agriculture in Guymon.

Martin applied for the program in 2016 but didn’t get accepted until 2017. Besides diversity, one criteria for selection includes people who demonstrate leadership in their communities and the state, according to a prepared statement by the organization.

Martin said he decided to run for city council because he thought he could help when the city was going through a serious drought. He said he feels he’s helped secure more water rights and new treatment plant facilities that have improved the city’s water supply.

Martin says the leadership program offers a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to get a more global perspective of the issues facing the state while also building a network of contacts throughout the state.

Dr. Joe Leverett, a commissioner for the state strategic military planning commission and a local physician, graduated in the 24th class. Martin is in the 31st class.

“As an Altus boy, I thought I knew a lot about Oklahoma,” Leverett said. “But I learned a lot about the rest of the state and the tribal governments.” He said he learned a great deal about the politics of other communities and built a network of resources who have continued to influence him.

Martin, who owns a pawn shop business in Altus, said he’s amazed at the level of leaders in the state who participate and he classifies the program as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Those opportunities, outside the program, have ranged from touring a mushroom farm to touring a research and development laboratory at General Electric. He also visited a company that builds luxurious motorhomes for Nascar drivers and rock stars.

Martin will graduate in April but said he doesn’t know what he will do with the training just yet. “I hope to accept the challenge they put before us,” he said. The mission of Leadership Oklahoma is to “create, inspire and support a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape Oklahoma’s future.”

According to Leadership Oklahoma records, Martin will be the 16th representative of Altus to complete the program.

Leadership Oklahoma requires a $3,200 participation fee as well as travel and room and board to monthly meetings. For more information about the program, visit www.leadershipoklahoma.com.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dwayne-Martin-mug.jpg