Animal welfare group seeks to prevent overpopulation

With a $32,000 grant from PetSmart, Altus Animal Welfare Association (AAWA) has already sent 37 animals this month to OK Humane Place in Oklahoma City to be spayed or neutered through Altus Area Spay/Neuter Incentive Program (AASNIP) at no cost to their owners. AAWA plans to spay/neuter 600 animals at no cost to their owners before January 2019 with the grant.

Though the rescue rate at Altus Animal Shelter increased from 32 percent in 2016 to 48 percent in 2017, according to the shelter’s records, Christi Detwiler, treasurer of AAWA, said an overpopulation problem can’t be solved with rescue efforts, it has to be solved with prevention.

“Altus Animal Shelter has done so much to rescue out as many animals as they can,” Detwiler said. “But prevention is at the front end of the problem.”

In 2016, the Altus Animal Shelter took in 848 dogs and another 851 in 2017, according to statistics from the shelter. That’s an average of 71 dogs a month. And that doesn’t include cats.

To Detwiler, those numbers are a reflection of a bigger problem within the community.

Of the 851 dogs at Altus Animal Shelter in 2017, 544 were stray or abandoned, 225 were surrendered by their owners, and the remaining 82 were there from other animal welfare calls, all within Altus.

AASNIP offers a monthly spay/neuter transport for Jackson County dogs and cats. Each AASNIP trip begins at 6:30 in the morning with pet owners and volunteers loading a van of crated pets and ends with groggy, but safe and altered crated pets unloaded and given back to their owners. The Feb. 19 trip is already full.

Alyda Richardson of AAWA said the number of animals that are taken on each trip depends on the number of larger dogs they take. Richardson said there is enough space as many as 45 animals on each trip.

Due to the popularity of the program, AAWA is scheduling two trips in March — a first for the nonprofit group — on March 5 and March 19.

Detwiler went on her first AASNIP trip on Jan. 22 and said it changed the way she looks at the community and the animals in it.

“I saw a lot of people who wanted to be responsible pet owners and do the right thing for their pet, but wouldn’t have been able to without help,” Detwiler said. “There’s just no low-cost option in this area.”

Detwiler said she found the experience to be organized, with pet owners staying to help load and unload pets from the van. She believes the program will help owners do the right thing for their pets without the additional financial burden.

“The community response really validates the need for a spay and neuter program,” Detwiler said.

Though the PetSmart grant doesn’t cover stray or feral animals, AASNIP has taken what Detwiler calls community cats — cats that are fed by a neighborhood but don’t belong to anyone — if they have a community member’s sponsorship. Like every other pet, the community cat’s sponsor only has to pick it up the evening it is taken on an AASNIP trip.

Detwiler said the $32,000 grant will also help Altus residents save money on city pet licenses, which are free for the lifetime of the pet if it is spayed/neutered, but $50 annually otherwise.

Residents outside of Jackson County can include their pets in an AASNIP trip, but won’t be covered by the grant. They will be required to pay the normal fee of $38 for a cat and $55 for a dog.

To schedule your pet on an AASNIP trip, call or text Alyda Richardson at 580-471-0392.