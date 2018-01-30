Arrest log Jan. 25-29

Arrests
Thursday, Jan. 25
Rustin Colson, 18, possession of scheduled III, IV or V substance.
Shannon McGowan, 38, larceny of a vehicle.
Alicia Rosales, 36, failure to pay.
Brandon Wilson, 33, failure to appear: second-degree forgery.
Friday, Jan. 26
Collin Bishop, 21, penalty for grand larceny.
Javier Castillo, 28, maliciously injures, defaces or destroys property.
Christopher Chapman, 35, possession schedule I or II substance.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Manuel Delacruz, 23, driving without a license.
Sunday, Jan. 28
Johnny Castillo, 21, driving when the privilege is canceled, suspended or revoked.
Antonio Lopez, 49, defective brake light and driving without a license.
Monday, Jan. 29
Amber Paddick, 31, no driver’s license.
Angel Roblez, 28, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.