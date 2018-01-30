Arrest log Jan. 25-29

Arrests

Thursday, Jan. 25

Rustin Colson, 18, possession of scheduled III, IV or V substance.

Shannon McGowan, 38, larceny of a vehicle.

Alicia Rosales, 36, failure to pay.

Brandon Wilson, 33, failure to appear: second-degree forgery.

Friday, Jan. 26

Collin Bishop, 21, penalty for grand larceny.

Javier Castillo, 28, maliciously injures, defaces or destroys property.

Christopher Chapman, 35, possession schedule I or II substance.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Manuel Delacruz, 23, driving without a license.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Johnny Castillo, 21, driving when the privilege is canceled, suspended or revoked.

Antonio Lopez, 49, defective brake light and driving without a license.

Monday, Jan. 29

Amber Paddick, 31, no driver’s license.

Angel Roblez, 28, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.