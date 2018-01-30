Burn ban helps reduce structure, grass fires

Jackson County has been in a county-issued burn ban since Monday, Jan. 22, and though winds are expected to pick up today responders at Altus Fire and Rescue have seen a slight improvement in structure and grass fires in the last week.

According to Altus Fire, firefighters responded to seven structure fires, seven grass fires and one dumpster fire the week before the burn ban was issued.

Since then, they have responded to one structure fire and five grass fires.

Southwest Oklahoma is no longer under a Red Flag Warning — the highest fire warning issued by the National Weather Service — but the threat of grass and wildfires remains high.

Oklahoma Forestry Services has southwest Oklahoma under a Fire Weather Watch beginning Wednesday.

According to OFS, strong southerly winds and very dry conditions combined with above normal temperatures ahead of a cold front will pose significant firefighting challenges.

The current burn ban expires Monday, Feb. 5. For more information contact Jackson County Emergency Management Director Erik Mowbray at 580-482-0229.

Local fired departments have put out small rangeland fires such as this one in a cotton field on Saturday, about six miles west of Altus that was estinguished by the Olustee and Martha rural fire departments.