Hobby Lobby roots:Green plans toopen Altus store

If you graduated in the Altus High School class of 1959, you probably don’t remember David Green.

That’s because he moved here from Mangum for his junior and senior years when his father took over the ministry of the Church of God of Prophecy. And he spent more time at work and in church than in school.

His grades reflected that.

“My worst subjects were school,” Green says. He recalls teachers commenting on how well he did on tests but how poorly he performed on homework.

But that’s probably because he worked about 40 hours a week and only went to school for a few hours a day.

Green leveraged that work ethic and a strong religious belief that God has led him to the retail business to build one of the most recognizable brand names, Hobby Lobby, into a billion dollar empire. Forbes magazine estimates his personal wealth at $6.2 billion, as the 234th wealthiest person in the world.

His life in Altus didn’t start that way. Here, he lived in a two-bedroom home where his parents slept in one bedroom, his three sisters in another and he and his two brothers in the kitchen on roll-away beds.

He credits teacher J.W. Weatherford for introducing him to the distributive education program which was a vocational program in marketing and sales set up between the school district and an employer during which students received classroom instruction and on-the-job training. By becoming involved in that program, his senior year he only took an English and a math class before leaving school at 11 a.m. to work at McClellan’s downtown on the square.

People called stores such as McClellan’s “five and dime stores,” a term once used to describe variety stores in the ’50s and ’60s.

Green said Thursday that he normally doesn’t attend grand openings of his 810 stores, but he will attend one this year: the grand opening of the Hobby Lobby in Altus, tentatively scheduled for April 2.

“I’m thankful to Altus because it’s where I found my two great loves: the retail business and my wife, Barbara,” he said. The former Barbara Turner, daughter of Osie and Ina Turner, also worked at McClellan’s.

In fact, his fate to date Barbara was set up by coworkers who told each one that he or she was interested in the other. They later found out that neither had expressed an interest in the other. But it worked; they’ve been married 56 years.

In 1970, while working for a T.G.&Y. five and dime store, he started building picture frames in his garage in Oklahoma City. Two years later, after saving $4,000 in profits, he opened his first store — a 300-square-foot retail store he estimated as the size of an average home’s living room.

From 1972 to 1975, he paid his boys, ages 7 and 9, 7 cents per frame they assembled as Barbara and David worked side-by-side with them. By 1975 he opened his second store, this one with 6,000 square feet.

How did he go from one store in 1972 to 810 in 2018? “One brick at a time,” he said.

Hobby Lobby’s mainly cater to women who enjoy crafts, particularly home accent crafts — and, of course, picture frames. Green said technology has not affected the company’s bottom line because most people don’t buy the store’s kind of merchandise online. They need to see and feel it. Hobby Lobby has an e-commerce online store, but he said the company has never had a decrease in store sales from year to year.

The company now employs more than 35,000 people with a minimum wage for full-time employees at $15.70 an hour. He has always closed his stores on Sundays and the normal workday is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

He said he sees a real value in having employees spend time with their families and that’s why the stores close at 8 p.m.

And he gives 50 percent of the company’s profits to various ministries. He also invested $500 million to build the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. The museum displays more than 40,000 artifacts and encompasses more than 430,000 square feet on eight levels.

Green has always given back to his family and church. He used some of his high school earnings to purchase a dining room set for his family to eat together. He said those family values come from his parents, Walter and Marie Green, who were both Church of God of Prophecy ministers. They lived in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico before serving churches in Oklahoma.

Ironically, he didn’t make the decision to add a store in Altus. One of his sons, Steve Green made the decision based on local demographics. “I didn’t know the city could support it, so I was surprised,” David Green said. “But he has all the numbers.”

And although he said classmates might not remember him, he’s forever grateful to the Altus community for introducing him to the two loves of his life. And he hasn’t forgotten Altus.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DAVID-6×4-300dpi.jpg Photo provide http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DavidGreen-in-Moch-store.jpg Photo provide http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DavidGreen-in-Moch-store-grayscale.jpg Photo provide