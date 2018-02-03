Emergency crews extricate 2 from truck wreck on US 62

Two people were airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle wreck that landed their vehicle partially submerged in standing water in a ditch.

The wreck happened about 9:18 a.m. about a half-mile north of Headrick on U.S. 62 near mile marker 50.

The 2014 Ford pickup driven by William Forgus, 50, of Odessa, Texas was headed westbound when the vehicle departed the roadway before striking a fence and going airborne and landing on the embankment of a ditch. The vehicle was partially submerged in water.

First responders from Jackson County EMS, the Altus Fire Department and Headrick Fire Department extricated Forgus and Bobby Lewis, 48, a female from Odessa, Texas, from the vehicle. Both were taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical School in Oklahoma City by helicopter.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which investigated the wreck.

Trooper Chris Sherman said both were in stable condition on Thursday. The wreck is still under investigation.