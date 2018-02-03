Judge sets $500,000 bond for robbery, kidnap suspect

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday.

Gaylon Dorsey, 35 of Wichita Falls, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of kidnapping. A court date is scheduled for Dorsey on March 13 at 1:15 p.m., with a $500,000 bond.

Alicia Rosales, 36 of Altus, is charged with failure to pay court costs on an accessory to a felony charge from 2014. A court date is scheduled for Rosales on Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m., with a $100,000 bond.

Shannon McGowan, 38 of Altus, is charged with larceny of an automobile. A court date is scheduled for McGowan on March 13 at 1:15 p.m., with a $50,000 bond.

Manuel Delacruz, 23 of Altus, was arrested on two motions to revoke for two sets of charges from 2017 and 2014. A court date is scheduled for Delacruz on Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m., with a $25,000 bond set for each set of charges for a total bond of $50,000.

Frankie Cerda, 22 of Altus, is charged with assault and battery, disrupting an emergency telephone call and malicious injury to property. A court date is scheduled for Cerda on March 13 at 9 a.m., with a $10,000 bond.

Reuben Lovett, 40 of Mangum, was arrested on a motion to revoke and court cost collection for charges from 2013 and failure to pay child support from 2008. A court date is scheduled for Lovett on Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m., with a $1,000 cash bond.

Chris Chapman, 36 of Altus, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Chapman was sentenced to seven days in jail with credit for seven days served, a $250 fine and court costs.

Angel Roblez, 28 of Altus, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Roblez was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for four days served, a $100 fine and court costs.

Initial appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

For those defendants who bond out of jail, court hearings are held at the Jackson County Courthouse on the third floor.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. Main St. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk at 580-481-2207.