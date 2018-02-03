Save-A-Lot owners push back opening date

If you’re itching to see if Save-A-Lot, going in at 1128 N. Main St. in the Altus Plaza Shopping Center, has better deals on groceries, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Honor Capital representative Matthew Eisenbach said the opening date has been pushed back from Feb. 14 to Wednesday, Feb. 21, due to construction delays.

Save-A-Lot in Altus is not corporately owned but is a licensee-owned store. Honor Capital has put in 10 Save-A-Lot stores across Oklahoma and Kansas since May 2015.

This is the second time the opening date has been pushed back. The original date was scheduled for Dec. 31, 2017, but changes in contractors and the installation of new electrical wiring in the building caused the delay.

Regardless, Eisenbach is confident the store will be opening on Feb. 21 as planned. He said the store will run opening sales and coupons for the first six weeks after opening day.

Eisenbach said those who wish to apply for jobs can do so on indeed.com.

For more information about Save-A-Lot, visit www.stores.save-a-lot.com/altus-ok.