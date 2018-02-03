Keep your flu to yourself

You’ve heard the coughing, sneezing and “it’s only allergies” excuses either from your coworkers or coming out of your own mouth. But the flu this year is widespread, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) with 39 of 50 states, including Puerto Rico experiencing high influenza activity and can have similar symptoms to the common cold and seasonal allergies.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has reported 92 flu-related deaths since the beginning of flu season on Sept. 1, 2017. OSDH reports Jackson County had 24 flu-related hospitalizations and 16 flu-related deaths in southwest Oklahoma which includes Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Comanche counties.

The CDC reports that influenza vaccine effectiveness can vary from year to year. How well the vaccine works can depend on the match between the virus used to produce the vaccine and the circulating viruses of the season. So even if you get the flu shot, there’s a chance you will still get the flu.

For most people, it’s just annoying, painful and uncomfortable. Most people who become infected will recover in a few days, according to the CDC. But for some, it can be life-threatening.

Adults age 65 and older, pregnant women and adults with chronic conditions are at a greater risk for serious complication from the flu. Because of compromised or weakened immune systems, these groups are more at risk of developing pneumonia or experiencing worsening of chronic conditions such as asthma, emphysema and heart disease because it adds more stress that affects blood pressure and heart rate.

Likewise, children under age 2 are at a greater risk of complications because their immune systems aren’t fully developed. The CDC estimates that since 2010, flu-related hospitalizations in children under age 5 ranged from 6,000 to 26,000 in the U.S. each year. And children are at risk of developing the same diseases as their grandparents along with bronchitis, dehydration and sinus and ear infections.

If you have been exposed to the flu virus, there are some abrupt symptoms to watch for:f

• fever;

• body aches;

• chills;

• fatigue, weakness;

• sneezing;

• stuffy nose;

• sore throat;

• chest discomfort, cough; and

• headaches.

But not everyone who has the flu will experience all of these symptoms, according to the CDC, and especially not a fever.

If you have the flu, the CDC says to limit your contact with others and stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone to keep from infecting them. In this case, sharing is not caring.

If you work with someone who didn’t listen to the CDC and came to work with flu symptoms, try to avoid contact with him or her, wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.

The CDC is still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as flu season is still weeks away from being over.