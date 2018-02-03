FFA state leaders visit Blair School

Four Oklahoma Future Farmers of America leaders discussed how their participation in the organization has prepared them for leadership roles during an hour presentation Thursday at Blair School.

All four are freshmen or sophomores at Oklahoma State University.

Ridge Hughbanks, state president of FFA, said he started going to FFA events to be around friends. His family grows wheat and alfalfa and has a cow-calf operation in Alva. He said he wasn’t aware of the 34 development programs offered through FFA but started competing in a dairy food category on a whim.

He said he learned to judge delicacies in cheese and milk and along the way met some people who became his best friends.

“It’s so much more than showing pigs and judging livestock,” he said.

He discovered he could participate in the state FFA convention chorus and got further involved.

Hughbanks emphasized taking pride in their local FFA. “And if it’s not something you’re proud of, do something to make it something you can be proud of,” he said. “Leadership is seeing a problem and caring enough to change it.”

Susan Franco, a 10th-grade student at Blair High School, said she’s actively involved by participating in Quiz Bowl and judging animals from cows to goats.

Ditto for fellow sophomore Dex Coucher who said he works a lot in the school barn and in a shop in the ag building.

Other speakers at the event included Altus High School alumna Emilie James, who serves as the Southwest Area Vice President of FFA, Kade Killough of Stillwater who serves as Central Area Vice President of FFA and Truit Taylor of South Coffeeville, Oklahoma who serves as state secretary.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Blair-ffa-1.jpg Rick Carpenter | Altus Times