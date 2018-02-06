Posted on by

Recreating the life of a chuckwagon cook


By Rick Carpenter - rick@altustimes.com


Kent Rollins gives a presentation to Duke Public School students Monday about the history of the chuckwagon and how he continues the tradition.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Students at the Duke Public School listen to a presentation by Kent Rollins about how he continues the chuckwagon tradition of cooking for cowboys who round up herds.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Hollis resident Kent Rollins gave a glimpse of the life of a chuckwagon cook on working cattle ranches Monday at Duke Public School. Rollins, who has appeared on CBS News Sunday Morning, Fox & Friends and Chopped on the Food Network, creates a living history of the cattle drives from the 1880s to 1901. He
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:07 am
Updated: 10:28 am. |    

Hobby Lobby roots:Green plans toopen Altus store

Hobby Lobby roots:Green plans toopen Altus store
9:45 am |    

Suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder

Suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder
10:17 am |    

Breaking News: Moore cleared, Dorsey arrested

Breaking News: Moore cleared, Dorsey arrested
comments powered by Disqus