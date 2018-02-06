Posted on by

Soft opening previews new Senior Center


By Katrina Goforth - katrina@altustimes.com


Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group served meals all last week as part of the senior meal program. While the Senior Center isn’t officially open, the nonprofit group has already broken in the new restaurant-grade kitchen.


Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

Almost a year ago, in March 2017, the ground was broken at Dr. Morris Foster Library for the Altus Senior Citizens Activity Center at 221 N. Park Lane. Now, the City of Altus is almost ready to host a grand opening with a few details left to work out. The building, once a junior college
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:07 am
Updated: 10:28 am. |    

Hobby Lobby roots:Green plans toopen Altus store

Hobby Lobby roots:Green plans toopen Altus store
9:45 am |    

Suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder

Suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder
10:17 am |    

Breaking News: Moore cleared, Dorsey arrested

Breaking News: Moore cleared, Dorsey arrested
comments powered by Disqus