Soft opening previews new Senior Center

Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group served meals all last week as part of the senior meal program. While the Senior Center isn’t officially open, the nonprofit group has already broken in the new restaurant-grade kitchen.
Katrina Goforth | Altus Times
Almost a year ago, in March 2017, the ground was broken at Dr. Morris Foster Library for the Altus Senior Citizens Activity Center at 221 N. Park Lane. Now, the City of Altus is almost ready to host a grand opening with a few details left to work out. The building, once a junior college