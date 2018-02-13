Lively crowned Miss Altus 2018

From left: Second Runner-Up Brooke Orr, Miss Altus 2018 Loclynn Lively, and First Runner-Up Kristian Combs.
Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Brianna Barker won the talent portion of the competition by singing opera.
All of the pageant royalty started the night off to disco music, part of the ’70s theme.
Miss Altus Outstanding Teen Kennedy Martin performs a dance routine as part of the Miss Altus Pageant on Saturday. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times
From left: Kristian Combs, Olivia Armstrong, and Darcy George were all selected to hold the title Miss Congeniality, in an unusual three-way tie.
Saturday night, the Altus City Auditorium was packed for the 48th Annual Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant with family, friends and fans eagerly waiting to see who would be crowned Miss Altus 2018. Loclynn Lively of Mangum was crowned Miss Altus 2018. Lively is a freshman at Western Oklahoma State College pursuing a degree in business.