Posted on by

Local Airmen give outValentines to Veterans


By Rick Carpenter - rick@altustimes.com


Doug Tice, an Army veteran, looks over the card given to him by Senior Airman Valisia Crittenden who is stationed at Altus Air Force Base.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Col. Lance Whitfill displays the coins he gave as a token of appreciation to veterans on Valentine’s Day.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

The mission support group commander of Altus Air Force Base and other airmen took the time to visit area assisted living homes Wednesday to thank veterans for their service as part of a program called Valentines for Veterans. Col. Lance Whitfill presented each veteran with a specially designed coin that he often gives to airmen
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:23 am |    

Lively crowned Miss Altus 2018

Lively crowned Miss Altus 2018
9:42 am |    

View Post

9:48 am
Updated: 11:16 am. |    

48th Miss Altus pageant gets groovy

48th Miss Altus pageant gets groovy
comments powered by Disqus