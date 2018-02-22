Having an ice day

Good Samaritan Paul Dodd helps a woman scrape her windshield in the Bunker Hill Shopping Center lot Wednesday morning. People who went to work at 8 a.m. had clear windshields but they were iced over by 10 a.m.
Area schools canceled classes Wednesday due to an expected winter storm that began hitting the Altus area about 10 a.m. By 11 a.m. windshields were covered with sheets of ice and ice covered all roads in Altus. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Norman said they were keeping an eye on the developing ice