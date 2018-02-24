Livestock show opens with a flurry of activity

Lonnie Terbush, left, checks the weight of sheep as Erik Moreau, right, prepares to open the gates to let the next one in Friday morning at the 74th Annual Junior Livestock Show.
Rick Carpenter | Altus Times
Kylee Rice of the Duke FFA directs her pig to a holding pen Friday morning at the Jackson County Junior Livestock Show held at the county Expo Center.
Rick Carpenter | Altus Times
There were lots of grunts and snorts Friday morning as ag students, 4-H and FFA children from Jackson County moved their animals into the Expo Center in preparation for the 74th Annual Jackson County Junior Livestock Show. All animals were weighed in by noon and judging began for ewes, market lambs and meat goats Friday