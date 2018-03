Save-A-Lot opens after delays



Save-A-Lot grocery store opened Monday afternoon after two opening day delays. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Save-A-Lot had their official ribbon-cutting. Honor Capital representative Matthew Eisenbach said the turnout exceeded their expectation. Honor Capital, a veteran-run building company in Tulsa, owns Save-A-Lot in Altus as part of the company’s focus on bringing food stores to underserved […]