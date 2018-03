Police Log for Feb. 28-March 1



Incidents Wednesday, Feb. 28 12:09 a.m., Assault and battery, 1200 block North Lee Street 3:09 a.m., Fire, 16245 S. CR 201 12:36 p.m., Stolen vehicle, 920 E. Commerce St. 1:00 p.m., Fight, Kathy and Debby streets 4:54 p.m., Fire, 924 Hairston St. 5:19 p.m., Fight, 500 block East Nona Street 10:18 p.m., Fire, Eldorado Thursday, […]