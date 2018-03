$125,000 bond set for burglary charge



Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday. Terry Ramirez, 41 of Altus, was charged with burglary in the second degree, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. A court date is scheduled for Ramirez on March 29 at 1:15 p.m., with a $125,000 bond. […]