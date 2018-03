Police Log for March 14-16



Incidents Wednesday, March 14 2:05 a.m., Motorist assist, 100 block East A Street 8:54 a.m., Fire, Paseo de Vita 10:09 a.m., Fight, 1000 block East Chestnut Street 1:19 p.m., Fire, West Broadway Street 2:09 p.m., Larceny, 1001 N. Jackson St. 2:56 p.m., Fire, West Broadway Street 3:15 p.m., Burglary, 701 N. Lee St. 4:34 p.m., […]