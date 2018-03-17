Kiss me, I’m Scottish: dispelling myths about Saint Patrick’s Day

Today, you’ll likely see a lot of green. Green clothes, green food, and even green grass now that spring is preparing nature for this infamously verdant holiday. But what do you know about Saint Patrick’s Day?

First, let’s dispel some myths about the man himself.

Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland for whom the day is named, was actually born a Roman Britain in the late 4th Century. He wasn’t Irish at all. Historians think he may have even been Scottish under Roman British rule.

At age 16, Saint Patrick was captured by Irish raiders and enslaved in Ireland as a herdsman. After six years of slavery, Saint Patrick dreamed that a ship was arriving to carry him to safety and fled his master to find passage back to Britain. He suffered starvation and another brief captivity before being reunited with his family.

After receiving a letter headed “The Voice of the Irish,” he said in his autobiography “Confessio” that he was deeply moved to go back to Ireland with the mission to share his faith in Christ.

But he had doubts about his lack of education and his fitness for the task. Those doubts soon vanished after returning to Ireland where he gained a reputation for spreading the Christian faith and establishing monasteries, churches and schools as well as that of a religious diarist who bared his soul in “rustic” Latin in both the “Confessio” and “Letter to Coroticus,” where he denounced the British mistreatment of Irish Christians.

Saint Patrick died on March 17, 461 A.D. But Saint Patrick isn’t a formal saint, though he’s recognized as one in-name. In the first millennium, the Catholic Church didn’t have a process for sainthood.

Normally, the road to sainthood begins five years after an individual’s death. First, a tribunal examines the individual’s writings, teachings, actions and the testimony of witnesses who knew the person well to determine whether the person lived the life of a martyr (giving up his/her life for faith) or lived an extraordinary life of heroic virtue. Next, there must be proof that the individual died a martyr or was involved in the intercession of a miracle. Lastly, the individual is canonized by the reigning Pope.

Since then, he’s become a legendary figure. And his legends give us the imagery and symbols of the holiday.

Legend has it that he drove the snakes from Ireland and he’s often depicted trampling on snakes; he baptized hundreds of people on a single day; and used a three-leaf clover to describe the Holy Trinity explaining the triune godhead of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, making the shamrock a symbol of Saint Patrick’s Day.

At 11 a.m. today in Oklahoma City, the OKC Energy FC O’City Parade will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day from the Myriad Botanical Gardens on West Reno Avenue through Bricktown.

The first Saint Patrick’s Day parade took place in New York City in 1762 when Irish soldiers serving in the English military marched through the streets. These parades became a sign of unity among persecuted Irish-American immigrants and then a celebration of heritage.

Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations didn’t reach a global scale until 1995 when the Irish government adopted them to promote tourism in Ireland.

Those staying home to celebrate might prepare a dinner of corned beef and colcannon (mashed potatoes, kale or cabbage, and butter), and beer while wearing green so they won’t get pinched. The basis of that tradition is a little unclear. Maybe it’s a reminder to respect Irish heritage or maybe because fairies and leprechauns pinch anyone they can see (those not wearing green, which works as fairy camouflage).

With the myths dispelled and the traditions parsed, Saint Patrick’s Day represents 17 centuries of sociological change in Ireland and the United States.

Information for this article was taken from Britannica, the online encyclopedia and TravelOK.com.