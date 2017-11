Altus Public Schools Calendar

Tuesday

All Day: Primary School picture retakes

AES picture retakes

Wednesday

7:10 a.m. Primary School Walking Wednesday

8 a.m. AES 3rd grade Muffins for Moms

9 a.m. AHS student council blood drive

Thursday

8 a.m. AIS Muffins for Moms

1:30 p.m. AIS Patriotic Assembly

1:45 p.m. AES Proud to be an American parties

2 p.m. Rivers Elementary Veteran’s Day program

Also: 7th & 8th grade girls and boys basketball at Olustee Tournament

Friday

3:15 p.m. AHS swimming vs. Mustant

7 p.m. Bulldog football vs. Lawton Eisehnower – Playoffs

Saturday

9 a.m. Bulldog wrestling at Yukon Open

9 a.m. AJH wrestling at Yukon Open

10:15 a.m. AHS swimming at Wichita Falls, TX

Also: 7th & 8th grade girls and boys basketball at Olustee Tournament

AHS Choir 2nd Round All-State Auditions