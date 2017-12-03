Altus Public Schools Calendar

Monday
4:30 p.m. 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls basketball at Cache
4:30 p.m. 7th, 8th and 9th grade boys basketball vs. Cache
Tuesday
7:30 a.m. AIS Donuts for Dads
6 p.m. AJH wrestling at Lawton Eisenhower
Wednesday
8 a.m. AES 3rd grade Donuts for Dads
Thursday
8 a.m. AES 4th grade Donuts for Dads
7 p.m. Bulldog wrestling at Enid
7:30 p.m. That Altus Band winter concert
Also: Lady Bulldog Classic basketball tournament
Friday
2 p.m. AIS 6th grade DARE graduation
2 p.m. Primary parent activity (Dorton, Ray, Smith)
Also: Lady Bulldog Classic basketball tournament
AJH wrestling at Shawnee Duals
Bulldog wrestling to Mid-America Nationals
Saturday
9 a.m. JV wrestling at Vernon tournament
10 a.m. AJH JV wrestling at Vernon
1:30 a.m. AHS swimming at Edmond
Also: Lady Bulldog Classic basketball tournament
AJH wrestling at Shawnee Duals
Bulldog wrestling to Mid-America Nationals
State dance competition — All-State Dance