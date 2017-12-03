Posted on by

Altus Public Schools Calendar


Monday

4:30 p.m. 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls basketball at Cache

4:30 p.m. 7th, 8th and 9th grade boys basketball vs. Cache

Tuesday

7:30 a.m. AIS Donuts for Dads

6 p.m. AJH wrestling at Lawton Eisenhower

Wednesday

8 a.m. AES 3rd grade Donuts for Dads

Thursday

8 a.m. AES 4th grade Donuts for Dads

7 p.m. Bulldog wrestling at Enid

7:30 p.m. That Altus Band winter concert

Also: Lady Bulldog Classic basketball tournament

Friday

2 p.m. AIS 6th grade DARE graduation

2 p.m. Primary parent activity (Dorton, Ray, Smith)

Also: Lady Bulldog Classic basketball tournament

AJH wrestling at Shawnee Duals

Bulldog wrestling to Mid-America Nationals

Saturday

9 a.m. JV wrestling at Vernon tournament

10 a.m. AJH JV wrestling at Vernon

1:30 a.m. AHS swimming at Edmond

Also: Lady Bulldog Classic basketball tournament

AJH wrestling at Shawnee Duals

Bulldog wrestling to Mid-America Nationals

State dance competition — All-State Dance

11:37 am |    

The AHS Bulldogs look to return to the semifinal round of the Class 5A football playoffs for the first time since 2015

9:21 am |    

Bulldogs pick up 35-28 over Eisenhower to move on to the second round

9:38 am |    

Institute brings out latent artistic talent

